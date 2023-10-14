Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $221,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.