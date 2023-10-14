Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $435,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.74.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

