Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV opened at $137.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.04 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.64. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

