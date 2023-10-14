First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 173,415 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,415 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $49,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

