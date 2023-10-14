First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,846,344 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846,344 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $48,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

