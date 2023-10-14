Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,773,000 after buying an additional 921,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADP opened at $247.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

