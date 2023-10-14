Waterfront Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOT opened at $193.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.70 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.47. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.