Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 688 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

