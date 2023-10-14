Waterfront Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.70 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.