Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $102.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.