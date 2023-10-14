BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK opened at $9.51 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

