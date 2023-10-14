Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

BAC opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

