Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Impinj by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Trading Down 0.6 %

PI opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.09 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.30. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 263,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,294,924.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 263,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and sold 11,914 shares valued at $741,817. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

