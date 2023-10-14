Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 785,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 973,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 690,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 129.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 properties comprised of approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 3.6 million square feet or approximately 303 acres to be disposed of.

