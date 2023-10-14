Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

