Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,555 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $426.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.81 and a twelve month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

