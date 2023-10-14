Northeast Investment Management Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

