Northeast Investment Management Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $400,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $426.18 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.