Crewe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,753,000 after acquiring an additional 774,927 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

