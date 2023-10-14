NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 636,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $70,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 64,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NIKE by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NIKE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $99.91 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

