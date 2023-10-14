Kendall Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after buying an additional 3,173,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

