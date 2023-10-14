Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Qorvo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QRVO

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.