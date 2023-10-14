Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,498 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of PTC worth $20,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 59.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $910,898 in the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

PTC Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $142.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $152.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

