Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,619 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.88.

Insider Activity

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $133.64 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.93.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

