Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Qorvo worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.88.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

