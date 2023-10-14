Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,139 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 202,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 107,954 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

ADI opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

