Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 26,853 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,853 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.01. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.