Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 233,514 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,514 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $23,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

