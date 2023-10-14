10,812 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 588.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 23,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.