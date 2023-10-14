Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

