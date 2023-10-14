Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,200 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 274.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

