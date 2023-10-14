The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.08.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

