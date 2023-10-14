Kendall Capital Management Trims Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of OGN opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co.
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.