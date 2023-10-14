5,455 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 212.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.65. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.