Kendall Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,425 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $122.86.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $628,972.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,922 shares of company stock worth $5,778,701 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

