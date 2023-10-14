Kendall Capital Management Acquires 710 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 97,557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.