Kendall Capital Management Sells 2,955 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 3.5 %

ECPG opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

