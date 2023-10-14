BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.81 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

