Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 832 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 403.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $63.82 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

