General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

