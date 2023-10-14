Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $352,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.4 %

HWM stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.