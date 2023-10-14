Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vaxcyte by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Vaxcyte by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 310,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vaxcyte by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,886.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,886.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,618 shares of company stock worth $2,236,500. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

PCVX stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

