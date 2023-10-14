Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.