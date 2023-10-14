China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $166.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

