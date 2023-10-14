China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $293.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $351.23.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,235 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

