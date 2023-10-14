China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 84 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 271.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $512.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.93. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $379.61 and a 12 month high of $525.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

