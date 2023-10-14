Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 964,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $95,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 86,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

