Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 1,942.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $1,043,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $1,761,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $24,800,000,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $302,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

See Also

