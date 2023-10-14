Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,324 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

