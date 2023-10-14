China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,011 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 2,321.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,033 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 251,903 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $49,347,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $18,901,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 163,981 shares in the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

VRNA opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a current ratio of 26.29.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $52,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,966,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $52,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,966,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,440,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,101,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,200 shares of company stock worth $1,460,799 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

